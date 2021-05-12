Schließen

Graph-based analysis of cloud connectivity at the internet protocol level

  • Internet connectivity of cloud services is of exceptional importance for both their providers and consumers. This article demonstrates the outlines of a method for measuring cloud-service connectivity at the internet protocol level from a client's perspective. For this, we actively collect connectivity data via traceroute measurements from PlanetLab to several major cloud services. Furthermore, we construct graph models from the collected data, and analyse the connectivity of the services based on important graph-based measures. Then, random and targeted node removal attacks are simulated, and the corresponding vulnerability of cloud services is evaluated. Our results indicate that cloud service hosts are, on average, much better connected than average hosts. However, when interconnecting nodes are removed in a targeted manner, cloud connectivity is dramatically reduced.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Sebastian Dombrowski, Tatiana ErmakovaGND, Benjamin FabianORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1504/IJCNDS.2019.100644
ISSN:1754-3916
ISSN:1754-3924
Title of parent work (English):International Journal of Communication Networks and Distributed Systems (IJCNDS)
Publisher:Inderscience Enterprises Ltd
Place of publishing:Geneva
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/12
Tag:availability; cloud computing; complex networks; connectivity; graph analysis; internet topology; reliability
Volume:23
Issue:1
Page number:26
First page:117
Last Page:142
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo