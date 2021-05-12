Schließen

Detect me if you can

  • Spam Bots have become a threat to online social networks with their malicious behavior, posting misinformation messages and influencing online platforms to fulfill their motives. As spam bots have become more advanced over time, creating algorithms to identify bots remains an open challenge. Learning low-dimensional embeddings for nodes in graph structured data has proven to be useful in various domains. In this paper, we propose a model based on graph convolutional neural networks (GCNN) for spam bot detection. Our hypothesis is that to better detect spam bots, in addition to defining a features set, the social graph must also be taken into consideration. GCNNs are able to leverage both the features of a node and aggregate the features of a node’s neighborhood. We compare our approach, with two methods that work solely on a features set and on the structure of the graph. To our knowledge, this work is the first attempt of using graph convolutional neural networks in spam bot detection.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Seyed Ali Alhosseini, Raad Bin TareafORCiD, Pejman Najafi, Christoph MeinelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1145/3308560.3316504
ISBN:978-1-4503-6675-5
Title of parent work (English):Companion Proceedings of The 2019 World Wide Web Conference
Subtitle (English):Spam Bot Detection Using Inductive Representation Learning
Publisher:Association for Computing Machinery
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/12
Tag:Bot Detection; Graph Convolutional Neural Networks; Graph Embedding; Social Media Analysis
Page number:6
First page:148
Last Page:153
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo