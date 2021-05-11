Die Medienrezeption von Planardebatten am Beispiel des Abgeordneten Hauses von Berlin
|Author details:
|Linda Dommes
|Reviewer(s):
|Peter KostaORCiDGND, Holger KußeGND
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Year of first publication:
|2020
|Completion year:
|2020
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2020/08/25
|Release date:
|2021/05/11
|Page number:
|271
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
|DDC classification:
|4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache