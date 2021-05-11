Schließen

Die Medienrezeption von Planardebatten am Beispiel des Abgeordneten Hauses von Berlin

Metadaten
Author details:Linda Dommes
Reviewer(s):Peter KostaORCiDGND, Holger KußeGND
Publication type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:German
Year of first publication:2020
Completion year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2020/08/25
Release date:2021/05/11
Page number:271
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache

