Schließen

Rez. zu: Stephen L. Dyson; Archaeology, ideology and urbanism in Rome from the grand tour to Berlusconi. - Cambridge, Cambridge University Press, 2019, 327 p. - ISBN 978-0-521-87459-5

Metadaten
Author details:Filippo Carlà-UhinkORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/https://doi.org/10.4000/anabases.12253
ISSN:1774-4296
ISSN:2256-9421
Title of parent work (English):Anabases : traditions et réception de l'Antiquité
Publisher:ERASME
Place of publishing:Toulouse
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/04/01
Completion year:2021
Release date:2021/05/12
Issue:33
First page:283
Last Page:285
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 93 Geschichte des Altertums (bis ca. 499), Archäologie / 930 Geschichte des Altertums bis ca. 499, Archäologie
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo