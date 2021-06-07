Erfassung des funktionellen und nutritiven Status hochbetagter Patienten in der kardiologischen Rehabilitation
- Einleitung Ältere Patienten mit Herzklappenerkrankungen werden zunehmend häufig mit der kathetergestützten Aortenklappenimplantation (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation, TAVI) oder dem MitraClip®-Verfahren behandelt. In der kardiologischen Rehabilitation nimmt infolgedessen die Patientenpopulation der Hochbetagten stetig zu. Die funktionale Gesundheit dieser Patienten wird durch häufig auftretende, sogenannte geriatrische Syndrome wie Multimorbidität, Mangelernährung, Gebrechlichkeit oder Sturzereignisse beeinflusst. Insbesondere die eingeschränkte Mobilität und Mangelernährung sind wichtige Prädiktoren für die Prognose der Patienten nach TAVI. Etablierte Verfahren, um die körperliche Leistungsfähigkeit von kardiologischen Rehabilitanden zu beurteilen, sind die Belastungsergometrie und der 6-Minuten-Gehtest. Allerdings ist nahezu die Hälfte der hochbetagten Patienten nicht in der Lage, eine Belastungsergometrie durchzuführen. Bislang erfolgt in der kardiologischen Rehabilitation keine differenzierte Erfassung des funktionellenEinleitung Ältere Patienten mit Herzklappenerkrankungen werden zunehmend häufig mit der kathetergestützten Aortenklappenimplantation (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation, TAVI) oder dem MitraClip®-Verfahren behandelt. In der kardiologischen Rehabilitation nimmt infolgedessen die Patientenpopulation der Hochbetagten stetig zu. Die funktionale Gesundheit dieser Patienten wird durch häufig auftretende, sogenannte geriatrische Syndrome wie Multimorbidität, Mangelernährung, Gebrechlichkeit oder Sturzereignisse beeinflusst. Insbesondere die eingeschränkte Mobilität und Mangelernährung sind wichtige Prädiktoren für die Prognose der Patienten nach TAVI. Etablierte Verfahren, um die körperliche Leistungsfähigkeit von kardiologischen Rehabilitanden zu beurteilen, sind die Belastungsergometrie und der 6-Minuten-Gehtest. Allerdings ist nahezu die Hälfte der hochbetagten Patienten nicht in der Lage, eine Belastungsergometrie durchzuführen. Bislang erfolgt in der kardiologischen Rehabilitation keine differenzierte Erfassung des funktionellen Status hinsichtlich Mobilität, Kraft und Gleichgewicht, um die geriatrischen Syndrome individuell zu beurteilen. Darüber hinaus werden keine Assessments zur Erfassung des Ernährungsstatus eingesetzt. Daher war es das Ziel der vorliegenden Arbeit, die Ausprägung des funktionellen und nutritiven Status älterer Patienten anhand geeigneter Assessments in der kardiologischen Rehabilitation zu ermitteln. Methode Zwischen Oktober 2018 und Juni 2019 nahmen Patienten im Alter von 75 Jahren oder älter nach TAVI, atrioventrikulärer Intervention mittels MitraClip®-Verfahren (AVI) oder perkutaner Koronarintervention (PCI) an der Studie teil. Zu Beginn der kardiologischen Rehabilitation wurden soziodemografische Daten, echokardiografische Parameter (z. B. links und rechtsventrikuläre Ejektionsfraktion, Herzrhythmus) und Komorbiditäten (z. B. Diabetes mellitus, Niereninsuffizienz, orthopädische Erkrankungen) erhoben, um die Patientenpopulation zu beschreiben. Zusätzlich wurde die Gebrechlichkeit der Rehabilitanden mit dem Index von Stortecky et al., bestehend aus den Komponenten Kognition, Mobilität, Ernährung und Aktivitäten des täglichen Lebens, beurteilt. Der 6-Minuten-Gehtest diente zur Ermittlung der körperlichen Leistungsfähigkeit der Patienten. Die Mobilität wurde mit Hilfe des Timed-Up-and-Go-Tests, die Ganggeschwindigkeit mit dem Gait Speed Test und die Handkraft mit dem Hand Grip Test erfasst. Für die Objektivierung des Gleichgewichts wurde eine Kraftmessplatte (uni- und bipedaler Stand mit geöffneten und geschlossenen Augen) erprobt, die bislang bei älteren Rehabilitanden noch nicht eingesetzt wurde. Der Ernährungsstatus wurde mit dem Mini Nutritional Assessment-Short Form und den ernährungsbezogenen Laborparametern (Hämoglobin, Serumalbumin, Eiweißkonzentration) erfasst. Die Eignung der Assessments bewerteten wir anhand folgender Kriterien: Durchführbarkeit (bei ≥ 95 % der Patienten durchführbar), Sicherheit (< 95 % Stürze oder andere unerwünschte Ereignisse) und der Pearson-Korrelationen zwischen den funktionellen Tests und dem Goldstandard 6-Minuten-Gehtest sowie den Laborparametern und dem Mini Nutritional Assessment-Short Form. Ergebnisse Es wurden 124 Patienten (82 ± 4 Jahre, 48 % Frauen, 5 ± 2 Komorbiditäten, 9 ± 3 Medikamente) nach TAVI (n = 59), AVI (n = 21) und PCI (n = 44) konsekutiv in die Studie eingeschlossen. Etwa zwei Drittel aller Patienten der Gesamtpopulation waren als gebrechlich zu klassifizieren, bei einer mittleren Punktzahl von 2,9 ± 1,4. Annähernd die Hälfte der Patienten zeigte eine eingeschränkte körperliche Leistungsfähigkeit aufgrund einer reduzierten 6-Minuten-Gehstrecke (48 % < 350 m) sowie eine eingeschränkte Mobilität im Timed-Up-and-Go-Test (55 % > 10 s). Es wurden eine mittlere Gehstrecke von 339 ± 131 m und eine durchschnittliche Zeit im Timed-Up-and-Go-Test von 11,4 ± 6,3 s erzielt. Darüber hinaus wies ein Viertel der Patienten eine eingeschränkte Ganggeschwindigkeit (< 0,8 m/s) auf und etwa 35 % von Ihnen zeigten eine reduzierte Handkraft (Frauen/Männer < 16/27 kg). Im Mittel wurde eine Geschwindigkeit von 1,0 ± 0,2 m/s im Gait Speed Test sowie eine Handkraft von 24 ± 9 kg im Hand Grip Test erreicht. Ein Risiko einer Mangelernährung konnte bei 38 % (< 12 Punkte) der Patienten nachgewiesen werden bei einer mittleren Punktzahl von 11,8 ± 2,2 im Mini Nutritional Assessment-Short Form. Im Vergleich zwischen den einzelnen Subpopulationen bestanden keine statistisch signifikanten Unterschiede in den Ergebnissen der funktionellen Assessments. Bezüglich des Ernährungsstatus wiesen allerdings die Patienten nach AVI einen statistisch signifikant niedrigeren Punktewert im Mini Nutritional Assessment-Short Form (10,3 ± 3,0 Punkte) auf als die Patienten nach TAVI (12,0 ± 1,8 Punkte) und PCI (12,1 ± 2,1 Punkte), wobei etwa 57 % der Patienten nach AVI, 38 % nach TAVI und 50 % nach PCI ein Risiko einer Mangelernährung zeigten. Mit Ausnahme der Tests auf der Kraftmessplatte waren alle Assessments durchführbar und sicher. Während 86 % der Patienten den bipedalen Stand mit geschlossenen Augen auf der Kraftmessplatte durchführen konnten und damit nahezu den Grenzwert von 95 % erreichten, war der unipedale Stand mit 12 % an durchführbaren Messungen weit von diesem entfernt. Der Gait Speed Test (r = 0,79), Timed-Up-and-Go-Test (r = 0,68) und Hand Grip Test (r = 0,33) korrelierten signifikant mit dem 6-Minuten-Gehtest, Hämoglobin (r = 0,20) und Albumin (r = 0,24) korrelierten mit dem Mini Nutritional Assessment-Short Form. Schlussfolgerung Über die bestehende Multimorbidität und Multimedikation hinaus wiesen die untersuchten Patienten vor allem eine eingeschränkte Mobilität und ein Risiko einer Mangelernährung auf, wobei die Subpopulation nach AVI besonders betroffen war. Um den Bedürfnissen hochbetagter Rehabilitanden nach kathetergestützer Intervention gerecht zu werden, ist eine individuelle Behandlung der einzelnen Defizite erforderlich, mit besonderer Berücksichtigung der Komorbiditäten sowie der geriatrischen Kofaktoren. Aufgrund des multidisziplinären Ansatzes erfüllt die kardiologische Rehabilitation bereits die Voraussetzung, hochbetagte Patienten bedarfsgerecht zu behandeln, jedoch mangelt es an Assessments, um die individuellen Defizite der Patienten zu identifizieren Der Gait Speed Test, der Timed-Up-and-Go-Test und der Hand Grip Test sollten daher in den klinischen Alltag der kardiologischen Rehabilitation implementiert werden, um die körperliche Funktion und Leistungsfähigkeit älterer Patienten detailliert zu beurteilen. In Kombination dieser Assessments mit dem Mini Nutritional Assessment-Short Form können die individuellen funktionellen und nutritiven Bedürfnisse der Patienten während der Rehabilitation erkannt und mit geeigneten Maßnahmen die weitere Ausbildung geriatrischer Syndrome gemindert werden.…
- Introduction Percutaneous interventions for valve replacement or correction such as transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) or MitraClip® device have been developed as alternatives to surgical procedures and are increasingly used, primarily in older patients. Consequently, multimorbid octogenarians after TAVI, atrioventricular valve interventions (AVI) or percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) become more present in cardiac rehabilitation. Functional health of this group of patients is often affected by geriatric syndromes (e.g. malnutrition, frailty, instability). Particularly, limited mobility and malnutrition have a significant prognostic value for patients after TAVI. Standard assessments for measuring physical capacity of patients undergoing cardiac rehabilitation is the exercise stress test and the 6-minute walk test. In a former study, only half of the older patients were able to perform an exercise stress test. Currently, no detailed classification of the functional status regarding mobility, strength, and balanceIntroduction Percutaneous interventions for valve replacement or correction such as transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) or MitraClip® device have been developed as alternatives to surgical procedures and are increasingly used, primarily in older patients. Consequently, multimorbid octogenarians after TAVI, atrioventricular valve interventions (AVI) or percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) become more present in cardiac rehabilitation. Functional health of this group of patients is often affected by geriatric syndromes (e.g. malnutrition, frailty, instability). Particularly, limited mobility and malnutrition have a significant prognostic value for patients after TAVI. Standard assessments for measuring physical capacity of patients undergoing cardiac rehabilitation is the exercise stress test and the 6-minute walk test. In a former study, only half of the older patients were able to perform an exercise stress test. Currently, no detailed classification of the functional status regarding mobility, strength, and balance is performed in cardiac rehabilitation to enable an individual estimation of the occurrence of geriatric syndromes. Furthermore, no assessments are implemented to evaluate the nutritional status of the rehabilitants. Therefore, the aim of this investigation was to identify feasible assessments to classify the functional and nutritional status of older patients after percutaneous interventions in cardiac rehabilitation. Methods Between October 2018 and June 2019, patients ≥ 75 years of age after TAVI, AVI or PCI were enrolled in the study. On admission to cardiac rehabilitation, sociodemographic data, echocardiographic parameters (e.g. left and right ventricular ejection fraction, heart rhythm) and comorbidities (e.g. diabetes mellitus, renal insufficiency, musculoskeletal diseases) were collected for characterization of the population. In addition, frailty of the participants was evaluated by calculating the frailty index by Stortecky et al., which consists of the items: cognition, mobility, nutrition, and activities of daily living. For measuring the functional capacity of patients, the 6-minute walk test was performed. Furthermore, mobility was assessed by the Timed Up and Go test, gait speed by the 4-meter gait speed test and grip strength by a hand grip test (hand dynamometer). For an objective measurement of balance control, uni- and bipedal stance with open and closed eyes were measured by force plate. Mini Nutritional Assessment-Short Form was performed, and laboratory parameters associated with alimentation (hemoglobin, albumin, protein) were collected to evaluate patients’ nutritional status. An assessment was confirmed to be feasible if at least 95% of the patients were able to perform it, and safe if at least in 95% of cases no adverse events (e.g. falls) occurred. Relations between the functional assessments and the gold standard 6-minute walk test as well as between the laboratory parameters and Mini Nutritional Assessment-Short Form were calculated with Pearson correlation coefficients. Results The study included 124 patients (mean age 82 ± 4 years, 48 % female; 5 ± 2 comorbidities; 9 ± 3 medications) after TAVI (n = 59), AVI (n = 21) and PCI (n = 44). Two thirds of all patients were considered on the border of frailty (mean index score 2.9 ± 1.4 points). Approximately half of the participants showed a limited functional capacity according to the reduced 6-minute walk distance (48 % < 350 m) and a limited mobility in the Timed Up and Go test (55 % > 10 s). Mean walking distance was 339 ± 131 m and mean time in Timed Up and Go test was 11.4 ± 6.3 s. Further on, 25 % presented a reduced gait speed (< 0.8 m/s) and nearly 35 % a reduced hand grip strength (women/men < 16/27 kg). Mean gait speed was 1.0 ± 0.2 m/s and mean hand grip strength 24 ± 9 kg. The average score in the Mini Nutritional Assessment-Short Form was 11.8 ± 2.2 points, whereby 38 % of the patients were identified to be at risk of malnutrition. No significant differences were found between the subpopulations in the functional assessments. Regarding nutritional status, patients after AVI had a significantly lower score in the Mini Nutritional Assessment-Short Form (10.3 ± 3.0 points) compared to patients after TAVI (12.0 ± 1.8 points) and PCI (12.1 ± 2.1 points). Accordingly, 57 % of the patients after AVI, 38 % after TAVI and 50 % after PCI were at risk of malnutrition. Except for the force plate measurements, all assessments were feasible and safe. While 86 % of the patients were able to perform the bipedal stance with closed eyes and nearly reached the cut-off value of 95 %, only 12 % were able to perform the unipedal stance. The 4-meter gait speed test (r = 0.79), Timed Up and Go test (r = 0.68), and hand grip test (r = 0.33) correlated significantly with the 6-minute walk test, hemoglobin (r = 0.20) and albumin (r = 0.24) correlated with the Mini Nutritional Assessment-Short Form. Conclusion Beside the clinical challenges such as multimorbidity and polypharmacy, patients showed a limited mobility and a risk of malnutrition. Particularly, patients after AVI were affected by poorer functional and nutritional status most. To address the needs of octogenarians after percutaneous interventions undergoing cardiac rehabilitation, individual therapies are required that are taking into account the high number of comorbidities and different geriatric syndromes. Due to the multidisciplinary approach, cardiac rehabilitation already fulfills the criteria for an appropriate treatment of older patients. Nevertheless, there is a lack of suitable assessments to identify individual deficits. Gait speed test, Timed Up and Go test and hand grip test ought to be implemented into clinical practice of cardiac rehabilitation for a detailed evaluation of the functional capacity of older patients. In combination with the Mini Nutritional Assessment-Short Form, the functional and nutritional needs of these patients can thereby be identified during rehabilitation. Consequently, the early implementation of suitable interventions could help to reduce limitations induced by geriatric syndromes.…
|Author details:
|Miralem HadzicORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-506806
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-50680
|Subtitle (German):
|vergleichende Untersuchung möglicher Assessments
|Subtitle (English):
|feasibility of potential assessments
|translated title (English):
|Functional and nutritional status of older patients in cardiac rehabilitation
|Reviewer(s):
|Heinz VöllerORCiDGND, Axel SchlittGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Heinz Völler, Annett Salzwedel
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Date of first publication:
|2021/06/07
|Completion year:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2021/05/06
|Release date:
|2021/06/07
|Tag:
|Assessments; Gebrechlichkeit; Hochbetagte PatientInnen; Kardiologische Rehabilitation; Mangelernährung
assessments; cardiac rehabilitation; frailty; malnutrition; older patients
|Page number:
|XIII, 48, XXXI
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|License (German):
|Urheberrechtsschutz