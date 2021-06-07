Introduction Percutaneous interventions for valve replacement or correction such as transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) or MitraClip® device have been developed as alternatives to surgical procedures and are increasingly used, primarily in older patients. Consequently, multimorbid octogenarians after TAVI, atrioventricular valve interventions (AVI) or percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) become more present in cardiac rehabilitation. Functional health of this group of patients is often affected by geriatric syndromes (e.g. malnutrition, frailty, instability). Particularly, limited mobility and malnutrition have a significant prognostic value for patients after TAVI. Standard assessments for measuring physical capacity of patients undergoing cardiac rehabilitation is the exercise stress test and the 6-minute walk test. In a former study, only half of the older patients were able to perform an exercise stress test. Currently, no detailed classification of the functional status regarding mobility, strength, and balance

Introduction Percutaneous interventions for valve replacement or correction such as transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) or MitraClip® device have been developed as alternatives to surgical procedures and are increasingly used, primarily in older patients. Consequently, multimorbid octogenarians after TAVI, atrioventricular valve interventions (AVI) or percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) become more present in cardiac rehabilitation. Functional health of this group of patients is often affected by geriatric syndromes (e.g. malnutrition, frailty, instability). Particularly, limited mobility and malnutrition have a significant prognostic value for patients after TAVI. Standard assessments for measuring physical capacity of patients undergoing cardiac rehabilitation is the exercise stress test and the 6-minute walk test. In a former study, only half of the older patients were able to perform an exercise stress test. Currently, no detailed classification of the functional status regarding mobility, strength, and balance is performed in cardiac rehabilitation to enable an individual estimation of the occurrence of geriatric syndromes. Furthermore, no assessments are implemented to evaluate the nutritional status of the rehabilitants. Therefore, the aim of this investigation was to identify feasible assessments to classify the functional and nutritional status of older patients after percutaneous interventions in cardiac rehabilitation. Methods Between October 2018 and June 2019, patients ≥ 75 years of age after TAVI, AVI or PCI were enrolled in the study. On admission to cardiac rehabilitation, sociodemographic data, echocardiographic parameters (e.g. left and right ventricular ejection fraction, heart rhythm) and comorbidities (e.g. diabetes mellitus, renal insufficiency, musculoskeletal diseases) were collected for characterization of the population. In addition, frailty of the participants was evaluated by calculating the frailty index by Stortecky et al., which consists of the items: cognition, mobility, nutrition, and activities of daily living. For measuring the functional capacity of patients, the 6-minute walk test was performed. Furthermore, mobility was assessed by the Timed Up and Go test, gait speed by the 4-meter gait speed test and grip strength by a hand grip test (hand dynamometer). For an objective measurement of balance control, uni- and bipedal stance with open and closed eyes were measured by force plate. Mini Nutritional Assessment-Short Form was performed, and laboratory parameters associated with alimentation (hemoglobin, albumin, protein) were collected to evaluate patients’ nutritional status. An assessment was confirmed to be feasible if at least 95% of the patients were able to perform it, and safe if at least in 95% of cases no adverse events (e.g. falls) occurred. Relations between the functional assessments and the gold standard 6-minute walk test as well as between the laboratory parameters and Mini Nutritional Assessment-Short Form were calculated with Pearson correlation coefficients. Results The study included 124 patients (mean age 82 ± 4 years, 48 % female; 5 ± 2 comorbidities; 9 ± 3 medications) after TAVI (n = 59), AVI (n = 21) and PCI (n = 44). Two thirds of all patients were considered on the border of frailty (mean index score 2.9 ± 1.4 points). Approximately half of the participants showed a limited functional capacity according to the reduced 6-minute walk distance (48 % < 350 m) and a limited mobility in the Timed Up and Go test (55 % > 10 s). Mean walking distance was 339 ± 131 m and mean time in Timed Up and Go test was 11.4 ± 6.3 s. Further on, 25 % presented a reduced gait speed (< 0.8 m/s) and nearly 35 % a reduced hand grip strength (women/men < 16/27 kg). Mean gait speed was 1.0 ± 0.2 m/s and mean hand grip strength 24 ± 9 kg. The average score in the Mini Nutritional Assessment-Short Form was 11.8 ± 2.2 points, whereby 38 % of the patients were identified to be at risk of malnutrition. No significant differences were found between the subpopulations in the functional assessments. Regarding nutritional status, patients after AVI had a significantly lower score in the Mini Nutritional Assessment-Short Form (10.3 ± 3.0 points) compared to patients after TAVI (12.0 ± 1.8 points) and PCI (12.1 ± 2.1 points). Accordingly, 57 % of the patients after AVI, 38 % after TAVI and 50 % after PCI were at risk of malnutrition. Except for the force plate measurements, all assessments were feasible and safe. While 86 % of the patients were able to perform the bipedal stance with closed eyes and nearly reached the cut-off value of 95 %, only 12 % were able to perform the unipedal stance. The 4-meter gait speed test (r = 0.79), Timed Up and Go test (r = 0.68), and hand grip test (r = 0.33) correlated significantly with the 6-minute walk test, hemoglobin (r = 0.20) and albumin (r = 0.24) correlated with the Mini Nutritional Assessment-Short Form. Conclusion Beside the clinical challenges such as multimorbidity and polypharmacy, patients showed a limited mobility and a risk of malnutrition. Particularly, patients after AVI were affected by poorer functional and nutritional status most. To address the needs of octogenarians after percutaneous interventions undergoing cardiac rehabilitation, individual therapies are required that are taking into account the high number of comorbidities and different geriatric syndromes. Due to the multidisciplinary approach, cardiac rehabilitation already fulfills the criteria for an appropriate treatment of older patients. Nevertheless, there is a lack of suitable assessments to identify individual deficits. Gait speed test, Timed Up and Go test and hand grip test ought to be implemented into clinical practice of cardiac rehabilitation for a detailed evaluation of the functional capacity of older patients. In combination with the Mini Nutritional Assessment-Short Form, the functional and nutritional needs of these patients can thereby be identified during rehabilitation. Consequently, the early implementation of suitable interventions could help to reduce limitations induced by geriatric syndromes.

