Expansivität, Objektivität und Aktualität des Betroffenseins
Expansiveness, objectivity, and actuality in affection
ЭКСПАНСИВНОСТЬ, ОБЪЕКТИВНОСТЬ И АКТУАЛЬНОСТЬ АФФЕКТИВНОСТИ
The aim of this paper is to discuss Nicolai Hartmann's conception of personhood as developed in his philosophy of spiritual being. Many contemporary accounts of personhood are systematically focused on rational phenomena as self-consciousness or practical reasoning, which are understood as 'conditions of personhood'. Apart from having some technical problems, those accounts limit our self-under-standing as persons on distinct rational properties and often fail to consider the sociocultural aspects of the personal situation. Nicolai Hartmann — although respecting the role of reason — understands personhood particularly as participation in a shared spiritual sphere called Objektiver Geist (objective spirit), which includes various intersubjective phenomena as languages, religion, moral, arts, and the sciences. Being part of this sphere seems to be more fundamental than having distinct rational properties, which requests a spiritual frame to be exerted. Further it is shown that Hartmann's ontology of person also includes a notion of being affected by the existential weight of situations and other person's actions — an idea often maintained by phenomenological positions. By regarding rational, intersubjective and affective aspects, Hartmann's philosophy of person succeeds in offering a broad articulation of our self-understanding and may also be seen as providing a background to understand certain phenomena that are part of the personal situation.
Целью данного исследования является анализ концепции личности у Николая Гартмана, разработанной в контексте его философии духовного бытия. Многие современные концепции личности фокусируются систематическим образом на рациональном феномене самосознания или практическом основании, которые и понимаются как «условия личности». Кроме того, что эти концепции имеют ряд технических проблем для своей реализации, они ограничивают са- мопонимание личности определенными рациональными свойствами и зачастую не способны учитывать социокультурный аспект личностной жизни. Николай Гартман — несмотря на его уважительное отношение к рациональному осмыслению — понимает личность в контексте ее участия в общей духовной сфере, названной объективным духом, который включает в себя различные интерсубъективные феномены, такие как языки, религия, мораль, искусство и наука. Способ бытия как часть этой сферы, по-видимому, более фундаментален, чем обладание конкретными рациональными свойствами, что в свою очередь предполагает наличие духовных ограничений. Также в статье показывается, что онтология личности у Гартмана подразумевает понятие аффектации экзистенциальной тяжестью ситуации и воздействием других личностей, что, в свою очередь, является расхожей идеей в феноменологии. Если принимать в расчет рациональные, интерсубъективные и аффективные аспекты, то философия личности Гартмана предлагает широкий спектр самопонимания личности и предлагает условия для постижения определенных феноменов, образующих личностную ситуацию.
|Nicolai Hartmanns Theorie der Person, ihre Verortung in seiner Ontologie geistigen Seins und ihr Verhältnis zur Phänomenologie
|Subtitle (English):
|Nicolai Hartmenn's Theory of Person, it's position in his Ontology of Intellectual Being and it's relations to Phenomenology
|Subtitle (Russian):
|ТЕОРИЯ ЛИЧНОСТИ НИКОЛАЯ ГАРТМАНА, ЕЕ МЕСТО В ЕГО ОНТОЛОГИИ ДУХОВНОГО БЫТИЯ И ЕЕ ОТНОШЕНИЕ К ОНТОЛОГИИ
|German
|2019/01/01
|2019
|2021/05/10
|Tag:
|Nicolai Hartmann; affection; body; ontology; person; personhood; phenomenology; spiritual being
