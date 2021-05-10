Schließen

Spontaneous and induced platelet aggregation in apparently healthy subjects in relation to age

  • Thrombotic disorders remain the leading cause of mortality and morbidity, despite the fact that anti-platelet therapies and vascular implants are successfully used today. As life expectancy is increasing in western societies, the specific knowledge about processes leading to thrombosis in elderly is essential for an adequate therapeutic management of platelet dysfunction and for tailoring blood contacting implants. This study addresses the limited available data on platelet function in apparently healthy subjects in relation to age, particularly in view of subjects of old age (80-98 years). Apparently healthy subjects between 20 and 98 years were included in this study. Platelet function was assessed by light transmission aggregometry and comprised experiments on spontaneous as well as ristocetin-, ADP- and collagen-induced platelet aggregation. The data of this study revealed a non-linear increase in the maximum spontaneous platelet aggregation (from 3.3% +/- 3.3% to 10.9% +/- 5.9%). The maximum induced aggregation decreased with ageThrombotic disorders remain the leading cause of mortality and morbidity, despite the fact that anti-platelet therapies and vascular implants are successfully used today. As life expectancy is increasing in western societies, the specific knowledge about processes leading to thrombosis in elderly is essential for an adequate therapeutic management of platelet dysfunction and for tailoring blood contacting implants. This study addresses the limited available data on platelet function in apparently healthy subjects in relation to age, particularly in view of subjects of old age (80-98 years). Apparently healthy subjects between 20 and 98 years were included in this study. Platelet function was assessed by light transmission aggregometry and comprised experiments on spontaneous as well as ristocetin-, ADP- and collagen-induced platelet aggregation. The data of this study revealed a non-linear increase in the maximum spontaneous platelet aggregation (from 3.3% +/- 3.3% to 10.9% +/- 5.9%). The maximum induced aggregation decreased with age for ristocetin (from 85.8% +/- 7.2% to 75.0% +/- 7.8%), ADP (from 88.5% +/- 4.6% to 64.8% +/- 7.3%) and collagen (from 89.5% +/- 3.0% to 64.0% +/- 4.0%) in a non-linear manner (linear regression analysis). These observations indicate that during aging, circulating platelets become increasingly activated but lose their full aggregatory potential, a phenomenon that was earlier termed "platelet exhaustion". In this study we extended the limited existing data for spontaneous and induced platelet aggregation of apparently healthy donors above the age of 75 years. The presented data indicate that the extrapolation of data from a middle age group does not necessarily predict platelet function in apparently healthy subjects of old age. It emphasizes the need for respective studies to improve our understanding of thrombotic processes in elderly humans.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:A. Kuhnla, Markus Reinthaler, Steffen BrauneGND, A. Maier, Gerhard Pindur, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND, Friedrich JungORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3233/CH-199006
ISSN:1386-0291
ISSN:1875-8622
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31156151
Title of parent work (English):Clinical hemorheology and microcirculation : blood flow and vessels
Publisher:IOS Press
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/06/27
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/10
Volume:71
Issue:4
Page number:11
First page:425
Last Page:435
Funding institution:Ministry for Science, Research and Cultural Affairs of Brandenburg through the grant of the joint project "Konsequenzen der altersassoziierten Zell- und Organfunktionen" of the Gesundheitscampus Brandenburg [GeCa: H228-05/002/008]; Helmholtz-AssociationHelmholtz Association
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

