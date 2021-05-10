Schließen

Generational styles in oral storytelling

  • When it comes to autobiographical narratives, the most spontaneous and natural manner is preferable. But neither individually told narratives nor those grounded in the communicative repertoire of a social group are easily comparable. A clearly identifiable tertium comparationis is mandatory. We present the results of an experimental ‘Narrative Priming’ setting with French students. A potentially underlying model of narrating from personal experience was activated via a narrative prime, and in a second step, the participants were asked to tell a narrative of their own. The analysis focuses on similarities and differences between the primes and the students’ narratives. The results give evidence for the possibility to elicit a set of comparable narratives via a prime, and to activate an underlying narrative template. Meaningful differences are discussed as generational and age related styles. The transcriptions from the participants that authorized the publication are available online.

Author details:Annette GerstenbergORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1075/ni.18042.ger
Subtitle (English):What can be learned from narrative priming?
Tag:French; doing storytelling; experimental; generational styles; narrative templates; narratives from personal experience; positioning; priming; sociolinguistics; spoken language
