Influence of Amyloid Aggregates on the Trafficking and Signaling of GPCRs

The prevalence of diseases associated with misfolded proteins increases with age. When cellular defense mechanisms become limited, misfolded proteins form aggregates and may also develop more stable cross-β structures ultimately forming amyloid aggregates. Amyloid aggregates are associated with neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and Huntington’s disease. The formation of amyloid deposits, their toxicity and cellular defense mechanisms have been intensively studied. However, surprisingly little is known about the effects of protein aggregates on cellular signal transduction. It is also not understood whether the presence of aggregation-prone, but still soluble proteins affect signal transduction. In this study, the still soluble aggregation-prone HttExon1Q74 and its amyloid aggregates were used to analyze the effect of amyloid aggregates on internalization and receptor activation of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), the largest protein family of mammalian cell surface receptors involved in signal transduction. The aggregated HttExon1Q74, but not its soluble form, could inhibit ligand-induced clathrin-mediated endocytosis (CME) of various GPCRs. Most likely this inhibitory effect is based on a terminal sequestration of the HSC70 chaperone to the aggregates which is necessary for CME. Using the vasopressinV1a receptor (V1aR) and the corticotropin-releasing factor receptor 1 (CRF1R) as a model, it could be shown that the presence of HttExon1Q74 aggregates and the inhibition of ligand-induced CME leads to an accumulation of desensitized receptors at the plasma membrane. In turn, this disrupts Gq-mediated Ca2+ signaling and Gs-mediated cAMP signaling of the V1aR and the CRF1R respectively. In contrast to HttExon1Q74 amyloid aggregates, soluble HttExon1Q74 as well as amorphous aggregates did not inhibit GPCR internalization and signaling demonstrating that cellular signal transduction mechanisms are specifically impaired in response to the formation of amyloid aggregates. In addition, preliminary experiments could show that HttExon1Q74 aggregates provoke an increase in membrane expression of a protein from a structurally and functionally unrelated membrane protein family, namely the serotonin transporter SERT. As SERT is the main pharmacological target to treat depression this could shed light on this commonly occurring comorbidity in neurodegenerative diseases, in particular in early disease states.

