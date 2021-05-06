Currently, a transformation of our technical world into a networked technical world where besides the embedded systems with their interaction with the physical world the interconnection of these nodes in the cyber world becomes a reality can be observed. In parallel nowadays there is a strong trend to employ artificial intelligence techniques and in particular machine learning to make software behave smart. Often cyber-physical systems must be self-adaptive at the level of the individual systems to operate as elements in open, dynamic, and deviating overall structures and to adapt to open and dynamic contexts while being developed, operated, evolved, and governed independently. In this presentation, we will first discuss the envisioned future scenarios for cyber-physical systems with an emphasis on the synergies networking can offer and then characterize which challenges for the design, production, and operation of these systems result. We will then discuss to what extent our current capabilities, in particular concerning software

Currently, a transformation of our technical world into a networked technical world where besides the embedded systems with their interaction with the physical world the interconnection of these nodes in the cyber world becomes a reality can be observed. In parallel nowadays there is a strong trend to employ artificial intelligence techniques and in particular machine learning to make software behave smart. Often cyber-physical systems must be self-adaptive at the level of the individual systems to operate as elements in open, dynamic, and deviating overall structures and to adapt to open and dynamic contexts while being developed, operated, evolved, and governed independently. In this presentation, we will first discuss the envisioned future scenarios for cyber-physical systems with an emphasis on the synergies networking can offer and then characterize which challenges for the design, production, and operation of these systems result. We will then discuss to what extent our current capabilities, in particular concerning software engineering match these challenges and where substantial improvements for the software engineering are crucial. In today's software engineering for embedded systems models are used to plan systems upfront to maximize envisioned properties on the one hand and minimize cost on the other hand. When applying the same ideas to software for smart cyber-physical systems, it soon turned out that for these systems often somehow more subtle links between the involved models and the requirements, users, and environment exist. Self-adaptation and runtime models have been advocated as concepts to covers the demands that result from these subtler links. Lately, both trends have been brought together more thoroughly by the notion of self-aware computing systems. We will review the underlying causes, discuss some our work in this direction, and outline related open challenges and potential for future approaches to software engineering for smart cyber-physical systems.

…