MOOCs in Secondary Education
- Computer science education in German schools is often less than optimal. It is only mandatory in a few of the federal states and there is a lack of qualified teachers. As a MOOC (Massive Open Online Course) provider with a German background, we developed the idea to implement a MOOC addressing pupils in secondary schools to fill this gap. The course targeted high school pupils and enabled them to learn the Python programming language. In 2014, we successfully conducted the first iteration of this MOOC with more than 7000 participants. However, the share of pupils in the course was not quite satisfactory. So we conducted several workshops with teachers to find out why they had not used the course to the extent that we had imagined. The paper at hand explores and discusses the steps we have taken in the following years as a result of these workshops.
|Author details:
|Thomas StaubitzORCiDGND, Ralf TeusnerORCiD, Christoph MeinelORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1109/EDUCON.2019.8725138
|ISBN:
|978-1-5386-9506-7
|ISSN:
|2165-9567
|Title of parent work (English):
|2019 IEEE Global Engineering Education Conference (EDUCON)
|Subtitle (English):
|Experiments and Observations from German Classrooms
|Publisher:
|IEEE
|Place of publishing:
|New York
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2019/05/30
|Completion year:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/05/06
|Tag:
|Java; K-12; MOOC; Programming course; Python; School; Secondary Education; Teamwork
|Page number:
|10
|First page:
|173
|Last Page:
|182
|Organizational units:
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|Peer review:
|Referiert