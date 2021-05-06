Unified Cloud Access Control Model for Cloud Storage Broker
- Cloud Storage Broker (CSB) provides value-added cloud storage service for enterprise usage by leveraging multi-cloud storage architecture. However, it raises several challenges for managing resources and its access control in multiple Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) for authorized CSB stakeholders. In this paper we propose unified cloud access control model that provides the abstraction of CSP's services for centralized and automated cloud resource and access control management in multiple CSPs. Our proposal offers role-based access control for CSB stakeholders to access cloud resources by assigning necessary privileges and access control list for cloud resources and CSB stakeholders, respectively, following privilege separation concept and least privilege principle. We implement our unified model in a CSB system called CloudRAID for Business (CfB) with the evaluation result shows it provides system-and-cloud level security service for cfB and centralized resource and access control management in multiple CSPs.
