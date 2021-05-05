Optimizing Cross-Platform Data Movement
- Data analytics are moving beyond the limits of a single data processing platform. A cross-platform query optimizer is necessary to enable applications to run their tasks over multiple platforms efficiently and in a platform-agnostic manner. For the optimizer to be effective, it must consider data movement costs across different data processing platforms. In this paper, we present the graph-based data movement strategy used by RHEEM, our open-source cross-platform system. In particular, we (i) model the data movement problem as a new graph problem, which we prove to be NP-hard, and (ii) propose a novel graph exploration algorithm, which allows RHEEM to discover multiple hidden opportunities for cross-platform data processing.
|Author details:
|Sebastian KruseORCiDGND, Zoi Kaoudi, Jorge-Arnulfo Quiane-Ruiz, Sanjay ChawlaORCiDGND, Felix Naumann, Bertty Contreras-Rojas
|Title of parent work (English):
|2019 IEEE 35th International Conference on Data Engineering (ICDE)
