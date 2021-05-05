Schließen

Efficient Scalable Multi-Attribute Index Selection Using Recursive Strategies

  • An efficient selection of indexes is indispensable for database performance. For large problem instances with hundreds of tables, existing approaches are not suitable: They either exhibit prohibitive runtimes or yield far from optimal index configurations by strongly limiting the set of index candidates or not handling index interaction explicitly. We introduce a novel recursive strategy that does not exclude index candidates in advance and effectively accounts for index interaction. Using large real-world workloads, we demonstrate the applicability of our approach. Further, we evaluate our solution end to end with a commercial database system using a reproducible setup. We show that our solutions are near-optimal for small index selection problems. For larger problems, our strategy outperforms state-of-the-art approaches in both scalability and solution quality.

Metadaten
Author details:Rainer SchlosserGND, Jan KossmannGND, Martin BoissierORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/ICDE.2019.00113
ISBN:978-1-5386-7474-1
ISSN:1084-4627
Title of parent work (English):2019 IEEE 35th International Conference on Data Engineering (ICDE)
Publisher:IEEE
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/05
Page number:12
First page:1238
Last Page:1249
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

