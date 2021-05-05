Partly dissipative system with multizonal initial and boundary layers
- For a singularly perturbed parabolic - ODE system we construct the asymptotic expansion in the small parameter in the case, when the degenerate equation has a double root. Such systems, which are called partly dissipative reaction-diffusion systems, are used to model various natural processes, including the signal transmission along axons, solid combustion and the kinetics of some chemical reactions. It turns out that the algorithm of the construction of the boundary layer functions and the behavior of the solution in the boundary layers essentially differ from that ones in case of a simple root. The multizonal initial and boundary layers behaviour was stated.
