Partly dissipative system with multizonal initial and boundary layers

  • For a singularly perturbed parabolic - ODE system we construct the asymptotic expansion in the small parameter in the case, when the degenerate equation has a double root. Such systems, which are called partly dissipative reaction-diffusion systems, are used to model various natural processes, including the signal transmission along axons, solid combustion and the kinetics of some chemical reactions. It turns out that the algorithm of the construction of the boundary layer functions and the behavior of the solution in the boundary layers essentially differ from that ones in case of a simple root. The multizonal initial and boundary layers behaviour was stated.


Author details:Valentin F. ButuzovORCiD, N. N. Nefedov, Lutz ReckeORCiD, Oleh Omel'chenkoORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/1742-6596/1205/1/012009
ISSN:1742-6588
ISSN:1742-6596
Title of parent work (English):Journal of Physics: Conference Series
Publisher:IOP Publ.
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/05
Volume:1205
Page number:7
Funding institution:RFBRRussian Foundation for Basic Research (RFBR) [18-01-00424]; HU of Berlin; Lomonosov MSU
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung 3.0 Unported

