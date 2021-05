Einzelbaumbasierte Quantifizierung der oberirdischen Biomasse in zwei Obstkulturen (Prunus avium L. und Malus domestica Borkh.) am Standort Marquart

The quantification of plant biomass using efficient methods is a crucial point in different fields of science. This paper aims to facilitate the determination of hydrogen content of cherry and apple trees at a research site in the north east of Germany using the estimation of their biomass based on the sampling of singletrees. Therefore the volume of 13 cherry and 11 apple trees was determined bydividing them into segments and measuring the specific length and diameter. All segments were grouped by diameter classes. Furthermore the wood density of the branches and the mean leaf biomass was determined. For the calculation of woody biomass a value for wood dry density derived from the literature for each species was used. The biomass allocation across the diameter classes was investigated and a regression analyses implemented using easily measurable tree parameters as well as data derived by a terrestrial laser scanner. The experimental density values increased with increasing branch diameter. The deviation to the literature value was

The quantification of plant biomass using efficient methods is a crucial point in different fields of science. This paper aims to facilitate the determination of hydrogen content of cherry and apple trees at a research site in the north east of Germany using the estimation of their biomass based on the sampling of singletrees. Therefore the volume of 13 cherry and 11 apple trees was determined bydividing them into segments and measuring the specific length and diameter. All segments were grouped by diameter classes. Furthermore the wood density of the branches and the mean leaf biomass was determined. For the calculation of woody biomass a value for wood dry density derived from the literature for each species was used. The biomass allocation across the diameter classes was investigated and a regression analyses implemented using easily measurable tree parameters as well as data derived by a terrestrial laser scanner. The experimental density values increased with increasing branch diameter. The deviation to the literature value was small for the cherry wood but large for the apple wood. The investigation of leaf biomass was carried out independently from measured trees, so no relation could be established between woody and leaf biomass and only mean values were calculated. The proportion of different diameter classes at the whole tree biomass was highly variable and thus an estimation using only the substantial tree compartments does not show appropriate results. The most reliable and efficient way to estimate the aboveground biomass is by utilizing the developed models. A linear regression turned out to provide the best results for the present tree populations of same age and similar size. While the laser scan data did not correlate with the dry wood biomass, the linear models utilizing the stem diameter d or d² as predictor indicated high significance (p - value < 0.001) and a very good model fit (R² > 0.8) for both species.

