Can Blockchain Leverage for New Public Governance?

  Can Blockchain Leverage for New Public Governance?

New Public Governance (NPG) as a paradigm for collaborative forms of public service delivery and Blockchain governance are trending topics for researchers and practitioners alike. Thus far, each topic has, on the whole, been discussed separately. This paper presents the preliminary results of ongoing research which aims to shed light on the more concrete benefits of Blockchain for the purpose of NPG. For the first time, a conceptual analysis is conducted on process level to spot benefits and limitations of Blockchain-based governance. Per process element, Blockchain key characteristics are mapped to functional aspects of NPG from a governance perspective. The preliminary results show that Blockchain offers valuable support for governments seeking methods to effectively coordinate co-producing networks. However, the extent of benefits of Blockchain varies across the process elements. It becomes evident that there is a need for off-chain processes. It is, therefore, argued in favour of intensifying research on off-chain governance processes to better understand the implications for and influences on on-chain governance.

Author details:Maik Brinkmann, Moreen HeineGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1145/3326365.3326409
ISBN:978-1-4503-6644-1
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of the 12th International Conference on Theory and Practice of Electronic Governance
Subtitle (English):a Conceptual Analysis on Process Level
Publisher:Association for Computing Machinery
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/05
Tag:Blockchain; Blockchain Governance; Blockchain-enabled Governance; Co-production; Conceptual Fit; New Public Governance
Page number:4
First page:338
Last Page:341
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

