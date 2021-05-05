Schließen

TrussFormer

  • We present TrussFormer, an integrated end-to-end system that allows users to 3D print large-scale kinetic structures, i.e., structures that involve motion and deal with dynamic forces. TrussFormer builds on TrussFab, from which it inherits the ability to create static large-scale truss structures from 3D printed connectors and PET bottles. TrussFormer adds movement to these structures by placing linear actuators into them: either manually, wrapped in reusable components called assets, or by demonstrating the intended movement. TrussFormer verifies that the resulting structure is mechanically sound and will withstand the dynamic forces resulting from the motion. To fabricate the design, TrussFormer generates the underlying hinge system that can be printed on standard desktop 3D printers. We demonstrate TrussFormer with several example objects, including a 6-legged walking robot and a 4m-tall animatronics dinosaur with 5 degrees of freedom.

Metadaten
Author details:Robert Kovacs, Alexandra IonORCiD, Pedro LopesORCiD, Tim Oesterreich, Johannes Filter, Philip Otto, Tobias Arndt, Nico Ring, Melvin Witte, Anton Synytsia, Patrick Baudisch
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1145/3290607.3311766
ISBN:978-1-4503-5971-9
Title of parent work (English):The 31st Annual ACM Symposium on User Interface Software and Technology
Subtitle (English):3D Printing Large Kinetic Structures
Publisher:Association for Computing Machinery
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/05
Tag:3D printing; fabrication; large-scale mechanism; variable geometry truss
Page number:1
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

