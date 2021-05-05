Schließen

The polarization mode of the auroral radio emission from the early-type star HD 142301

  • We report the detection of the auroral radio emission from the early-type magnetic star HD142301. New VLA observations of HD142301 detected highly polarized amplified emission occurring at fixed stellar orientations. The coherent emission mechanism responsible for the stellar auroral radio emission amplifies the radiation within a narrow beam, making the star where this phenomenon occurs similar to a radio lighthouse. The elementary emission process responsible for the auroral radiation mainly amplifies one of the two magneto-ionic modes of the electromagnetic wave. This explains why the auroral pulses are highly circularly polarized. The auroral radio emission of HD142301 is characterized by a reversal of the sense of polarization as the star rotates. The effective magnetic field curve of HD142301 is also available making it possible to correlate the transition from the left to the right-hand circular polarization sense ( and vice versa) of the auroral pulses with the known orientation of the stellar magnetic field. The resultsWe report the detection of the auroral radio emission from the early-type magnetic star HD142301. New VLA observations of HD142301 detected highly polarized amplified emission occurring at fixed stellar orientations. The coherent emission mechanism responsible for the stellar auroral radio emission amplifies the radiation within a narrow beam, making the star where this phenomenon occurs similar to a radio lighthouse. The elementary emission process responsible for the auroral radiation mainly amplifies one of the two magneto-ionic modes of the electromagnetic wave. This explains why the auroral pulses are highly circularly polarized. The auroral radio emission of HD142301 is characterized by a reversal of the sense of polarization as the star rotates. The effective magnetic field curve of HD142301 is also available making it possible to correlate the transition from the left to the right-hand circular polarization sense ( and vice versa) of the auroral pulses with the known orientation of the stellar magnetic field. The results presented in this letter have implications for the estimation of the dominant magneto-ionic mode amplified within the HD142301 magnetosphere.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Paolo LetoORCiD, C. Trigilio, Lidia OskinovaORCiD, R. Ignace, C. S. Buemi, G. Umana, Francesco CavallaroORCiD, A. Ingallinera, F. Bufano, N. M. Phillips, Claudia AgliozzoORCiD, L. Cerrigone, Helge TodtORCiD, S. Riggi, Francesco LeoneORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnrasl/sly179
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Title of parent work (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/09/24
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/05/05
Tag:masers; polarization; radio continuum: stars; stars: early-type; stars: individual: HD142301; stars: magnetic field
Volume:482
Issue:1
Page number:5
First page:L4
Last Page:L8
Funding institution:DLR grantHelmholtz AssociationGerman Aerospace Centre (DLR) [50OR1508]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

