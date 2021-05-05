Schließen

An Exploratory Study to Detect Temporal Orientation Using Bluetooth's sensor

  • Mobile sensing technology allows us to investigate human behaviour on a daily basis. In the study, we examined temporal orientation, which refers to the capacity of thinking or talking about personal events in the past and future. We utilise the mksense platform that allows us to use the experience-sampling method. Individual's thoughts and their relationship with smartphone's Bluetooth data is analysed to understand in which contexts people are influenced by social environments, such as the people they spend the most time with. As an exploratory study, we analyse social condition influence through a collection of Bluetooth data and survey information from participant's smartphones. Preliminary results show that people are likely to focus on past events when interacting with close-related people, and focus on future planning when interacting with strangers. Similarly, people experience present temporal orientation when accompanied by known people. We believe that these findings are linked to emotions since, in its most basic state,Mobile sensing technology allows us to investigate human behaviour on a daily basis. In the study, we examined temporal orientation, which refers to the capacity of thinking or talking about personal events in the past and future. We utilise the mksense platform that allows us to use the experience-sampling method. Individual's thoughts and their relationship with smartphone's Bluetooth data is analysed to understand in which contexts people are influenced by social environments, such as the people they spend the most time with. As an exploratory study, we analyse social condition influence through a collection of Bluetooth data and survey information from participant's smartphones. Preliminary results show that people are likely to focus on past events when interacting with close-related people, and focus on future planning when interacting with strangers. Similarly, people experience present temporal orientation when accompanied by known people. We believe that these findings are linked to emotions since, in its most basic state, emotion is a state of physiological arousal combined with an appropriated cognition. In this contribution, we envision a smartphone application for automatically inferring human emotions based on user's temporal orientation by using Bluetooth sensors, we briefly elaborate on the influential factor of temporal orientation episodes and conclude with a discussion and lessons learned.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Netzahualcoyotl Hernandez, Burcu Demiray, Bert ArnrichORCiDGND, Jesus Favela
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1145/3329189.3329223
ISBN:978-1-4503-6126-2
ISSN:2153-1633
Title of parent work (English):PervasiveHealth'19: Proceedings of the 13th EAI International Conference on Pervasive Computing Technologies for Healthcare
Publisher:Association for Computing Machinery
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/05/01
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/05
Tag:Bluetooth; Human behaviour; Mobile sensing; Social environment; Temporal orientation
Page number:6
First page:292
Last Page:297
Funding institution:Co-Funded Brain Circulation Scheme Project "Pervasive Healthcare: Towards Computational Networked Life Science" (TUBITAK) - TUBITAKTurkiye Bilimsel ve Teknolojik Arastirma Kurumu (TUBITAK) [Co-Circ 2236, 112C005]; Co-Funded Brain Circulation Scheme Project "Pervasive Healthcare: Towards Computational Networked Life Science" - EC FP7 Marie Curie Action COFUND [Co-Circ 2236, 112C005]
Organizational units:An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

