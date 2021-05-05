Schließen

The de Rham Cohomology through Hilbert Space Methods

  • We discuss canonical representations of the de Rham cohomology on a compact manifold with boundary. They are obtained by minimising the energy integral in a Hilbert space of differential forms that belong along with the exterior derivative to the domain of the adjoint operator. The corresponding Euler-Lagrange equations reduce to an elliptic boundary value problem on the manifold, which is usually referred to as the Neumann problem after Spencer.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ihsane Malass, Nikolai TarkhanovORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.17516/1997-1397-2019-12-4-455-465
ISSN:1997-1397
ISSN:2313-6022
Title of parent work (English):Journal of Siberian Federal University. Mathematics & physics
Publisher:Sibirskij Federalʹnyj Universitet
Place of publishing:Krasnoyarsk
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/12/01
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/05
Tag:De Rham complex; Hodge theory; Neumann problem; cohomology
Volume:12
Issue:4
Page number:11
First page:455
Last Page:465
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo