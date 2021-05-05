The de Rham Cohomology through Hilbert Space Methods
- We discuss canonical representations of the de Rham cohomology on a compact manifold with boundary. They are obtained by minimising the energy integral in a Hilbert space of differential forms that belong along with the exterior derivative to the domain of the adjoint operator. The corresponding Euler-Lagrange equations reduce to an elliptic boundary value problem on the manifold, which is usually referred to as the Neumann problem after Spencer.
Ihsane Malass, Nikolai Tarkhanov
De Rham complex; Hodge theory; Neumann problem; cohomology
