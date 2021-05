Synthese von funktionalisierbaren und abbaubaren Polymersystemen mit Disulfiden

This thesis deals with the synthesis of polymer disulfides, the thiol-disulfide metathesis reaction as a method for functionalization of polymers and the synthesis of polydisulfides. The first part covers the aminolysis of RAFT polymers and the molecular weight dependence of disulfide formation during the RAFT-end group removal. Kinetics of aminolysis reaction for different RAFT polymers with different molecular weight were analyzed by size-exclusion chromatography (SEC). The RAFT polymers tend to form less dimers with increasing molecular weight. It was tried to cleave the disulfide bonds between the polymers with thiols. When the aminolysis of RAFT polymers was performed in the presence of different disulfides, only functionalized polymers were obtained. The formation of polymer-polymer disulfide bond during the aminolysis was completely suppressed in the presence of low molecular weight disulfides. This functionalization of RAFT polymers is not limited to end groups but is also useful for the synthesis of block copolymers. An

This thesis deals with the synthesis of polymer disulfides, the thiol-disulfide metathesis reaction as a method for functionalization of polymers and the synthesis of polydisulfides. The first part covers the aminolysis of RAFT polymers and the molecular weight dependence of disulfide formation during the RAFT-end group removal. Kinetics of aminolysis reaction for different RAFT polymers with different molecular weight were analyzed by size-exclusion chromatography (SEC). The RAFT polymers tend to form less dimers with increasing molecular weight. It was tried to cleave the disulfide bonds between the polymers with thiols. When the aminolysis of RAFT polymers was performed in the presence of different disulfides, only functionalized polymers were obtained. The formation of polymer-polymer disulfide bond during the aminolysis was completely suppressed in the presence of low molecular weight disulfides. This functionalization of RAFT polymers is not limited to end groups but is also useful for the synthesis of block copolymers. An amphiphilic block copolymer containing polystyrene (PS) and polyethylene glycol (PEG) was produced from a PS RAFT polymer and a PEG disulfide. This PS-PEG block copolymer undergoes self assembly to form vesicular structures in water. The outer shell of these vesicles were modified by selective removal of the PEG polymers followed by attachment of Ellman’s reagent on the surface. When the aminolysis of polystyrene RAFT polymers was performed in the presence of polylactide disulfides or polybenzylglutamate disulfides, polystyrene-block-polyester and polystyrene-block-polyaminoacid copolymers were obtained. The second part of this thesis deals with the synthesis of polydisulfides and their thermal properties. Dithiols with different alkyl chain lengths were synthesized and polymerized to form polydisulfides. This polymerization is performed by using triethylamine and hydrogen peroxide. The triethylamine is used as base to deprotonate the thiol to form a thiolate ion which then is oxidized by hydrogen peroxide to a disulfide. The obtained polydisulfides are semicrystalline in nature. The crystallinity as well as the melting temperature of polydisulfides increases with increasing alkyl chain length. These polydisulfides are degradable under basic conditions.

