The thermal and rheological state of the Central Andes and its relationship to active deformation processes

The Central Andes region in South America is characterized by a complex and heterogeneous deformation system. Recorded seismic activity and mapped neotectonic structures indicate that most of the intraplate deformation is located along the margins of the orogen, in the transitions to the foreland and the forearc. Furthermore, the actively deforming provinces of the foreland exhibit distinct deformation styles that vary along strike, as well as characteristic distributions of seismicity with depth. The style of deformation transitions from thin-skinned in the north to thick-skinned in the south, and the thickness of the seismogenic layer increases to the south. Based on geological/geophysical observations and numerical modelling, the most commonly invoked causes for the observed heterogeneity are the variations in sediment thickness and composition, the presence of inherited structures, and changes in the dip of the subducting Nazca plate. However, there are still no comprehensive investigations on the relationship between the lithospheric composition of the Central Andes, its rheological state and the observed deformation processes. The central aim of this dissertation is therefore to explore the link between the nature of the lithosphere in the region and the location of active deformation. The study of the lithospheric composition by means of independent-data integration establishes a strong base to assess the thermal and rheological state of the Central Andes and its adjacent lowlands, which alternatively provide new foundations to understand the complex deformation of the region. In this line, the general workflow of the dissertation consists in the construction of a 3D data-derived and gravity-constrained density model of the Central Andean lithosphere, followed by the simulation of the steady-state conductive thermal field and the calculation of strength distribution. Additionally, the dynamic response of the orogen-foreland system to intraplate compression is evaluated by means of 3D geodynamic modelling. The results of the modelling approach suggest that the inherited heterogeneous composition of the lithosphere controls the present-day thermal and rheological state of the Central Andes, which in turn influence the location and depth of active deformation processes. Most of the seismic activity and neo--tectonic structures are spatially correlated to regions of modelled high strength gradients, in the transition from the felsic, hot and weak orogenic lithosphere to the more mafic, cooler and stronger lithosphere beneath the forearc and the foreland. Moreover, the results of the dynamic simulation show a strong localization of deviatoric strain rate second invariants in the same region suggesting that shortening is accommodated at the transition zones between weak and strong domains. The vertical distribution of seismic activity appears to be influenced by the rheological state of the lithosphere as well. The depth at which the frequency distribution of hypocenters starts to decrease in the different morphotectonic units correlates with the position of the modelled brittle-ductile transitions; accordingly, a fraction of the seismic activity is located within the ductile part of the crust. An exhaustive analysis shows that practically all the seismicity in the region is restricted above the 600°C isotherm, in coincidence with the upper temperature limit for brittle behavior of olivine. Therefore, the occurrence of earthquakes below the modelled brittle-ductile could be explained by the presence of strong residual mafic rocks from past tectonic events. Another potential cause of deep earthquakes is the existence of inherited shear zones in which brittle behavior is favored through a decrease in the friction coefficient. This hypothesis is particularly suitable for the broken foreland provinces of the Santa Barbara System and the Pampean Ranges, where geological studies indicate successive reactivation of structures through time. Particularly in the Santa Barbara System, the results indicate that both mafic rocks and a reduction in friction are required to account for the observed deep seismic events.

