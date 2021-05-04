Imagery, Expertise, and Action
- In this chapter, we explore the aforementioned paradigm shifts and how they offer an ave nue for new research. We first elucidate what precisely “ mental imagery,” the parent construct of motor imagery, is and explain the research milestones that have elucidated our understanding of this complex topic. The construct of motor imagery has become a thriving research topic thanks to the development of the action simulation model by Marc Jeannerod, which provided a framework in which imagery and movement are viewed as part of an action continuum ( Jeannerod 1994, 2006).
|Author details:
|Tadhg E. MacIntyre, Christopher R. Madan, Noel E. Brick, Jürgen BeckmannGND, Aidan P. Moran
|ISBN:
|978-0-262-03850-8
|Title of parent work (English):
|Handbook of Embodied Cognition and Sport Psychology
|Subtitle (English):
|a Window into Embodiment
|Publisher:
|MIT Press
|Place of publishing:
|Cambridge
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2019
|Completion year:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/05/04
|Page number:
|26
|First page:
|625
|Last Page:
|650
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert