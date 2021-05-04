Schließen

Introduction

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Alison LewisGND, Valentina GlajarGND, Corina L. PetrescuGND
ISBN:978-1-64012-200-0
ISBN:978-1-64012-187-4
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31833425
Title of parent work (English):Cold War Spy Stories from Eastern Europe
Publisher:University of Nebraska Press
Place of publishing:Lincoln
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/04
Page number:26
First page:1
Last Page:26
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo