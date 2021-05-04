Introduction
|Author details:
|Alison LewisGND, Valentina GlajarGND, Corina L. PetrescuGND
|ISBN:
|978-1-64012-200-0
|ISBN:
|978-1-64012-187-4
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31833425
|Title of parent work (English):
|Cold War Spy Stories from Eastern Europe
|Publisher:
|University of Nebraska Press
|Place of publishing:
|Lincoln
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2019
|Completion year:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/05/04
|Page number:
|26
|First page:
|1
|Last Page:
|26
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
|DDC classification:
|2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
|Peer review:
|Referiert