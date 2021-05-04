Schließen

Muscle activity and strength in maximum isokinetic legpress testing with unstable footplates in active individuals

  • BACKGROUND: Compensating unstable situations is an important functional capability to maintain joint stability, to compensate perturbations and to prevent (re-)injury. Therefore, reduced maximum strength and altered neuromuscular activity are expected by inducing instability to load test situations. Possible effects are not clear for induced instability during maximum legpress tests in healthy individuals. OBJECTIVE: To compare isokinetic legpress (LP) strength and lower-leg muscle activity using stable (S) and unstable (UN) footplates. METHODS: 16 males (28 +/- 4 yrs, 179 +/- 7 cm, 75 +/- 8 kg) performed five maximum LP in concentric (CON) and eccentric (ECC) mode. The maximum force (Fmax) and muscle activity were measured under conditions of S and UN footplates. The tested muscles comprised of the tibialis anterior (TA), peroneus longus (PL) and soleus (SOL) and their activity were quantified against the MVIC of each muscle respectively. RESULTS: The main finding revealed a significant reduction in Fmax under UN condition: 11.9 +/-BACKGROUND: Compensating unstable situations is an important functional capability to maintain joint stability, to compensate perturbations and to prevent (re-)injury. Therefore, reduced maximum strength and altered neuromuscular activity are expected by inducing instability to load test situations. Possible effects are not clear for induced instability during maximum legpress tests in healthy individuals. OBJECTIVE: To compare isokinetic legpress (LP) strength and lower-leg muscle activity using stable (S) and unstable (UN) footplates. METHODS: 16 males (28 +/- 4 yrs, 179 +/- 7 cm, 75 +/- 8 kg) performed five maximum LP in concentric (CON) and eccentric (ECC) mode. The maximum force (Fmax) and muscle activity were measured under conditions of S and UN footplates. The tested muscles comprised of the tibialis anterior (TA), peroneus longus (PL) and soleus (SOL) and their activity were quantified against the MVIC of each muscle respectively. RESULTS: The main finding revealed a significant reduction in Fmax under UN condition: 11.9 +/- 11.3% in CON and 23.5 +/- 47.8% in ECC (P < 0.05). Significant findings were also noted regarding the RMS derived values of the EMG of PL and TA. CONCLUSION: Unstable LP reduced force generation and increased the activity of PL and TA muscles which confirmed greater neuromuscular effort to compensate instability. This may have some implications for resistance testing and training coupled with an unstable base in the prevention and rehabilitation of injury to the neuromusculoskeletal system.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Mina KhajooeiORCiD, Chiao-I LinORCiD, Frank MayerORCiDGND, Steffen Mueller
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3233/IES-182206
ISSN:0959-3020
ISSN:1878-5913
Title of parent work (English):Isokinetics and exercise science : official journal of the European Isokinetic Society
Publisher:IOS Press
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/09/03
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/04
Tag:Tibialis anterior; instability; peroneus longus; soleus
Volume:27
Issue:3
Page number:7
First page:177
Last Page:183
Organizational units:Weitere Einrichtungen / Hochschulambulanz
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo