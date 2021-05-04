Schließen

Adding Value by Combining Business and Sensor Data

  • Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things are recent developments that have lead to the creation of new kinds of manufacturing data. Linking this new kind of sensor data to traditional business information is crucial for enterprises to take advantage of the data’s full potential. In this paper, we present a demo which allows experiencing this data integration, both vertically between technical and business contexts and horizontally along the value chain. The tool simulates a manufacturing company, continuously producing both business and sensor data, and supports issuing ad-hoc queries that answer specific questions related to the business. In order to adapt to different environments, users can configure sensor characteristics to their needs.

Author details:Guenter HesseORCiD, Christoph MatthiesORCiDGND, Werner Sinzig, Matthias Uflacker
Title of parent work (English):Database Systems for Advanced Applications
Subtitle (English):an Industry 4.0 Use Case
Date of first publication:2019/04/24
Tag:Data integration; Industry 4.0; Internet of Things
