Theory of signs and ideas on the relation between language and thought at the border between the 18th and 19th centuries
Представления о связи между языком и мышлением во Франции на рубеже XVIII–XIX вв.
- The name Ideologues refers to a group of philosophers, psychologists, grammarians, educational theorists and medical specialists who for a short period from 1795 to 1805 determined the intellectual climate in France and sought to develop a science of ideas (idéologie). The Ideologues had a rather reserved attitude to Condillac’s (1714–1780) ideas and his sensualist sign theory. They strove for the perfection of language for the needs of thought and of scientific knowledge. The connections with the Ideologues can also be discerned in Russia. In the educational theory, Jean-Baptiste Maudru (1740–1808) was close to the Ideologues and, despite his insufficient knowledge of the Russian language, made some interesting remarks on the connection between the language and the national character. According to Maudru and in agreement with the Ideologues, different typologies of word order are not just an indication of greater or lesser closeness to the natural order. Rather, they indicate differences in national character, which manifestThe name Ideologues refers to a group of philosophers, psychologists, grammarians, educational theorists and medical specialists who for a short period from 1795 to 1805 determined the intellectual climate in France and sought to develop a science of ideas (idéologie). The Ideologues had a rather reserved attitude to Condillac’s (1714–1780) ideas and his sensualist sign theory. They strove for the perfection of language for the needs of thought and of scientific knowledge. The connections with the Ideologues can also be discerned in Russia. In the educational theory, Jean-Baptiste Maudru (1740–1808) was close to the Ideologues and, despite his insufficient knowledge of the Russian language, made some interesting remarks on the connection between the language and the national character. According to Maudru and in agreement with the Ideologues, different typologies of word order are not just an indication of greater or lesser closeness to the natural order. Rather, they indicate differences in national character, which manifest themselves in the specific character of individual languages. Maudru taught at the military academy in Saint Petersburg and published the first Russian grammar in France (Maudru 1802). In his grammar, he sought to link mechanically the specific features of languages and of national characters with the climatic influences. His attempt to revive the theory of climatic influences was criticized by Karamzin. Karamzin also treated the discussion of the metaphoric extension of word meanings as an absurd undertaking, which had no place in grammar.…
- Под именем идеологов известна группа философов, психологов, грамматиков, педагогов и медиков, которая в течение непродолжительного периода (1795–1805) определяла духовную жизнь во Франции и хотела создать науку об идеях (idéologie). Общим для представителей данного движения было сдержанное отношение к идеям Кондильяка (1714–1780) и его сенсуалистской теории знаков, а также стремление усовершенствовать язык во имя развития мышления и научного познания. Именно идеологам мы обязаны постановкой ряда принципиальных вопросов, касающихся влияния знаков на идеи, а также изданием целой серии учебников по грамматике и трудов о значении знаков для мышления. Идеологи поддерживали личные контакты в том числе и в России. К идеологам был близок, в частности, Жан-Батист Модрю (1740–1808, Maudru), которому удалось, несмотря на ограниченность его познаний в русском языке, сделать ряд интересных наблюдений касательно связи между языком и национальным характером. Согласно Модрю и в полном соответствии с толкованием идеологов, характерное для того илиПод именем идеологов известна группа философов, психологов, грамматиков, педагогов и медиков, которая в течение непродолжительного периода (1795–1805) определяла духовную жизнь во Франции и хотела создать науку об идеях (idéologie). Общим для представителей данного движения было сдержанное отношение к идеям Кондильяка (1714–1780) и его сенсуалистской теории знаков, а также стремление усовершенствовать язык во имя развития мышления и научного познания. Именно идеологам мы обязаны постановкой ряда принципиальных вопросов, касающихся влияния знаков на идеи, а также изданием целой серии учебников по грамматике и трудов о значении знаков для мышления. Идеологи поддерживали личные контакты в том числе и в России. К идеологам был близок, в частности, Жан-Батист Модрю (1740–1808, Maudru), которому удалось, несмотря на ограниченность его познаний в русском языке, сделать ряд интересных наблюдений касательно связи между языком и национальным характером. Согласно Модрю и в полном соответствии с толкованием идеологов, характерное для того или иного языка расположение членов предложения указывает на нечто совершенно иное, чем просто бóльшую или меньшую степень близости к естественности, а именно на различия в национальном характере, который налагает отпечаток на особенный характер соответствующего языка. Модрю преподавал языки в CанктПетербургском Кадетском корпусе и опубликовал первый во Франции учебник по русской грамматике. Модрю попытался механически соединить специфические особенности языка и национального характера народа, возлагая ответственность на климатические факторы. Его попытку реанимировать климатическую теорию критиковал, в частности, Карамзин, который также считал толкование переносных значений слов абсурдным занятием, которому не место в рамках грамматики.…
