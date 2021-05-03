Time-Delay Feedback Control of an Oscillatory Medium

- The supercritical Hopf bifurcation is one of the simplest ways in which a stationary state of a nonlinear system can undergo a transition to stable self-sustained oscillations. At the bifurcation point, a small-amplitude limit cycle is born, which already at onset displays a finite frequency. If we consider a reaction-diffusion system that undergoes a supercritical Hopf bifurcation, its dynamics is described by the complex Ginzburg-Landau equation (CGLE). Here, we study such a system in the parameter regime where the CGLE shows spatio-temporal chaos. We review a type of time-delay feedback methods which is suitable to suppress chaos and replace it by other spatio-temporal solutions such as uniform oscillations, plane waves, standing waves, and the stationary state.