Rezension zu: Eli Nathans: Peter von Zahn’s Cold War Broadcasts to West Germany. Assessing America. - Cham : Springer International Publishing, 2017. - XXi, 334 S., ISBN 978-3-319-50614-2
|Author details:
|Bernd StöverGND
|ISSN:
|0044-2828
|Title of parent work (German):
|Deutsche Zeitschrift für Geschichtswissenschaft
|Publisher:
|Metropol
|Place of publishing:
|Berlin
|Publication type:
|Review
|Language:
|German
|Year of first publication:
|2019
|Completion year:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/05/03
|Volume:
|67
|Issue:
|9
|Page number:
|3
|First page:
|783
|Last Page:
|785
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|DDC classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie