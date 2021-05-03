Schließen

Successful Creation of Regular Patterns in Variant Maps from Bat Echolocation Calls

  • We created variant maps based on bat echolocation call recordings and outline here the transformation process and describe the resulting visual features. The maps show regular patterns while characteristic features change when bat call recording properties change. By focusing on specific visual features, we found a set of projection parameters which allowed us to classify the variant maps into two distinct groups. These results are promising indicators that variant maps can be used as basis for new echolocation call classification algorithms.

