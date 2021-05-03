Data assimilation
- Data assimilation addresses the general problem of how to combine model-based predictions with partial and noisy observations of the process in an optimal manner. This survey focuses on sequential data assimilation techniques using probabilistic particle-based algorithms. In addition to surveying recent developments for discrete- and continuous-time data assimilation, both in terms of mathematical foundations and algorithmic implementations, we also provide a unifying framework from the perspective of coupling of measures, and Schrödinger’s boundary value problem for stochastic processes in particular.
|Sebastian ReichORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1017/S0962492919000011
|0962-4929
|1474-0508
|Acta numerica
|the Schrödinger perspective
|Cambridge Univ. Press
|New York
|Article
|English
|2019/06/14
|2019
|2021/05/03
|28
|77
|635
|711
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [CRC 1294]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International