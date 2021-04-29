Schließen

Catholicism

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Antonius LiedhegenerORCiDGND, Christoph KöstersGND, Thomas BrechenmacherGND
ISSN:0018-2621
Title of parent work (German):Historisches Jahrbuch
Subtitle (English):On the Past, Present, and Future of its modern Notion
Publisher:Herder
Place of publishing:Freiburg Breisgau
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/04/29
Volume:139
Page number:18
First page:601
Last Page:618
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo