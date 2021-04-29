Peace orders of modern times
|Author details:
|Thomas BrechenmacherGND
|ISBN:
|978-3-451-38586-5
|ISSN:
|0018-2621
|Title of parent work (German):
|Historisches Jahrbuch
|Subtitle (English):
|introduction to the overall theme
|Publisher:
|Herder
|Place of publishing:
|Freiburg Breisgau
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2019
|Completion year:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/04/29
|Volume:
|139
|Page number:
|4
|First page:
|3
|Last Page:
|6
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
|DDC classification:
|2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion