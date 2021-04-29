Schließen

Design of a worldwide simulation system for distributed cyber-physical production networks

  • Modern production infrastructures of globally operating companies usually consist of multiple distributed production sites. While the organization of individual sites consisting of Industry 4.0 components itself is demanding, new questions regarding the organization and allocation of resources emerge considering the total production network. In an attempt to face the challenge of efficient distribution and processing both within and across sites, we aim to provide a hybrid simulation approach as a first step towards optimization. Using hybrid simulation allows us to include real and simulated concepts and thereby benchmark different approaches with reasonable effort. A simulation concept is conceptualized and demonstrated qualitatively using a global multi-site example.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Benedict BenderORCiDGND, Marcus GrumORCiDGND, Norbert GronauORCiDGND, Attahiru Alfa, B. T. Maharaj
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/ICE.2019.8792609
ISBN:978-1-7281-3401-7
ISBN:978-1-7281-3402-4
ISSN:2334-315X
Title of parent work (English):2019 IEEE International Conference on Engineering, Technology and Innovation (ICE/ITMC)
Publisher:IEEE
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/08/12
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/04/29
Tag:Industry 4.0; evaluation; geographical distribution; production networks; simulation; task realization strategies
Page number:7
Funding institution:SARChI Chair Program of the NRF
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo