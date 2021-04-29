Schließen

Closing the symbolic reference gap to support flexible reasoning about the passage of time

  • This commentary relates Hoerl & McCormack's dual systems perspective to models of cognitive development emphasizing representational redescription and the role of culturally constructed tools, including language, in providing flexible formats for thinking. We describe developmental processes that enable children to construct a mental time line, situate themselves in time, and overcome the primacy of the here and now.

Author details:Danielle DeNigrisORCiD, Patricia J. BrooksORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1017/S0140525X19000372
ISSN:0140-525X
ISSN:1469-1825
Title of parent work (English):Behavioral and brain sciences : an international journal of current research and theory with open peer commentary
Publisher:Cambridge Univ. Press
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/12/12
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/04/29
Volume:42
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

