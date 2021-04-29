Closing the symbolic reference gap to support flexible reasoning about the passage of time

Danielle DeNigris, Patricia J. Brooks This commentary relates Hoerl & McCormack's dual systems perspective to models of cognitive development emphasizing representational redescription and the role of culturally constructed tools, including language, in providing flexible formats for thinking. We describe developmental processes that enable children to construct a mental time line, situate themselves in time, and overcome the primacy of the here and now.