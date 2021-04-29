Updating and reasoning
- Two issues should be addressed to refine and extend the distinction between temporal updating and reasoning advocated by Hoerl & McCormack. First, do the mental representations constructed during updating differ from those used for reasoning? Second, are updating and reasoning the only two processes relevant to temporal thinking? If not, is a dual-systems framework sensible? We address both issues below.
|Author details:
|Laura Kelly, Janani Prabhakar, Sangeet KhemlaniORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1017/S0140525X19000554
|ISSN:
|0140-525X
|ISSN:
|1469-1825
|Title of parent work (English):
|Behavioral and brain sciences : an international journal of current research and theory with open peer commentary
|Subtitle (English):
|Different processes, different models, different functions
|Publisher:
|Cambridge Univ. Press
|Place of publishing:
|New York
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2019/12/12
|Completion year:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/04/29
|Volume:
|42
|First page:
|30
|Last Page:
|31
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert