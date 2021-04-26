Schließen

Feedback in Scrum

  Improving the way that teams work together by reflecting and improving the executed process is at the heart of agile processes. The idea of iterative process improvement takes various forms in different agile development methodologies, e.g. Scrum Retrospectives. However, these methods do not prescribe how improvement steps should be conducted in detail. In this research we investigate how agile software teams can use their development data, such as commits or tickets, created during regular development activities, to drive and track process improvement steps. Our previous research focused on data-informed process improvement in the context of student teams, where controlled circumstances and deep domain knowledge allowed creation and usage of specific process measures. Encouraged by positive results in this area, we investigate the process improvement approaches employed in industry teams. Researching how the vital mechanism of process improvement is implemented and how development data is already being used in practice in modern software development leads to a more complete picture of agile process improvement. It is the first step in enabling a data-informed feedback and improvement process, tailored to a team's context and based on the development data of individual teams.

Metadaten
Author details:Christoph MatthiesORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/ICSE-Companion.2019.00081
ISBN:978-1-7281-1764-5
ISBN:978-1-7281-1765-2
ISSN:2574-1934
ISSN:2574-1926
Title of parent work (English):2019 IEEE/ACM 41st International Conference on Software Engineering: Companion Proceedings (ICSE-Companion)
Subtitle (English):Data-Informed Retrospectives
Publisher:IEEE
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/04/26
Tag:Scrum; agile; retrospective; software development; software process improvement
Page number:4
First page:198
Last Page:201
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

