alt'ai: designing machine-to-machine interfaces for automated landscapes

- alt'ai is an agent-based simulation inspired by aesthetics, culture and environmental conditions of the Altai mountain region on the borders between Russia, Kazakhstan, China and Mongolia. It is set into a scenario of a remote automated landscape populated by sentient machines, where biological species, machines and environments autonomously interact to produce unforeseeable visual outputs. It poses a question of designing future machine-to-machine authentication protocols that are based on the use of images encoding agent behavior. Also, the simulation provides rich visual perspective on this challenge. The project pleads for a heavily aestheticized approach to design practice and highlights the importance of productively inefficient and information redundant systems.