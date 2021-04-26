Contributions to the mineralogical and geochemical characterization of Fe-Sn-Zn-Cu-In skarn-type mineralization in the Schwarzenberg mining district, Germany

The Schwarzenberg mining district in the western Erzgebirge hosts numerous skarn-hosted tin-polymetallic deposits, such as Breitenbrunn. The St. Christoph mine is located in the Breitenbrunn deposit and is the locus typicus of christophite, an iron-rich sphalerite variety, which can be associated with indium enrichment. This study presents a revision of the paragenetic scheme, a contribution to the indium behavior and potential, and discussion on the origin of the sulfur. This was achieved through reflected light microscopy, SEM-based MLA, EPMA, and bulk mineral sulfur isotope analysis on 37 sulfide-rich skarn samples from a mineral collection. The paragenetic scheme includes: a pre-mineralization stage of anhydrous calc-silicates and hydrous minerals; an oxide stage, dominated by magnetite; a sulfide stage of predominantly sphalerite, minor pyrite, chalcopyrite, arsenopyrite, and galena. Some sphalerite samples present elevated indium contents of up to 0.44 wt%. Elevated iron contents (4-10 wt%) in sphalerite can be tentatively

The Schwarzenberg mining district in the western Erzgebirge hosts numerous skarn-hosted tin-polymetallic deposits, such as Breitenbrunn. The St. Christoph mine is located in the Breitenbrunn deposit and is the locus typicus of christophite, an iron-rich sphalerite variety, which can be associated with indium enrichment. This study presents a revision of the paragenetic scheme, a contribution to the indium behavior and potential, and discussion on the origin of the sulfur. This was achieved through reflected light microscopy, SEM-based MLA, EPMA, and bulk mineral sulfur isotope analysis on 37 sulfide-rich skarn samples from a mineral collection. The paragenetic scheme includes: a pre-mineralization stage of anhydrous calc-silicates and hydrous minerals; an oxide stage, dominated by magnetite; a sulfide stage of predominantly sphalerite, minor pyrite, chalcopyrite, arsenopyrite, and galena. Some sphalerite samples present elevated indium contents of up to 0.44 wt%. Elevated iron contents (4-10 wt%) in sphalerite can be tentatively linked to increased indium incorporation, but further analyses are required. Analyzed sulfides exhibit homogeneous delta S-34 values (-1 to +2 parts per thousand VCDT), assumed to be post-magmatic. They correlate with other Fe-Sn-Zn-Cu-In skarn deposits in the western Erzgebirge, and Permian vein-hosted associations throughout the Erzgebirge region.

