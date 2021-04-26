Micas Ar-40/Ar-39 dating of hydrothermal events related with the post-orogenic W (+/- Sn), (Cu, Mo) mineralization from Borralha, Northern Portugal

Secondary mica minerals collected from the Santa Helena (W- (Cu) mineralization) and Venise (W-Mo mineralization) endogenic breccia structures were Ar-40/Ar-39 dated. The muscovite Ar-40/Ar-39 data yielded 286.8 +/- 1.2 (+/- 1 sigma) Ma (samples 6Ha and 11Ha) which reflect the age of secondary muscovite formation probably from magmatic biotite or feldspar alteration. Sericite Ar-40/Ar-39 data yielded 280.9 +/- 1.2 (+/- 1 sigma) Ma to 279.0 +/- 1.1 (+/- 1 sigma) Ma (samples 6Hb and 11Hb) reflecting the age of greisen alteration (T similar to 300 degrees C) where the W- disseminated mineralization occurs. The muscovite 40Ar/39Ar data of 277.3 +/- 1.3 (+/- 1 sigma) Ma and 281.3 +/- 1.2 (+/- 1 sigma) Ma (samples 5 and 6) also reflect the age of muscovite (selvage) crystallized adjacent to molybdenite veins within the Venise breccia. Geochronological data obtained confirmed that the W mineralization at Santa Helena breccia is older than Mo-mineralization at Venise breccia. Also, the timing of hydrothermal circulation and the cooling

Secondary mica minerals collected from the Santa Helena (W- (Cu) mineralization) and Venise (W-Mo mineralization) endogenic breccia structures were Ar-40/Ar-39 dated. The muscovite Ar-40/Ar-39 data yielded 286.8 +/- 1.2 (+/- 1 sigma) Ma (samples 6Ha and 11Ha) which reflect the age of secondary muscovite formation probably from magmatic biotite or feldspar alteration. Sericite Ar-40/Ar-39 data yielded 280.9 +/- 1.2 (+/- 1 sigma) Ma to 279.0 +/- 1.1 (+/- 1 sigma) Ma (samples 6Hb and 11Hb) reflecting the age of greisen alteration (T similar to 300 degrees C) where the W- disseminated mineralization occurs. The muscovite 40Ar/39Ar data of 277.3 +/- 1.3 (+/- 1 sigma) Ma and 281.3 +/- 1.2 (+/- 1 sigma) Ma (samples 5 and 6) also reflect the age of muscovite (selvage) crystallized adjacent to molybdenite veins within the Venise breccia. Geochronological data obtained confirmed that the W mineralization at Santa Helena breccia is older than Mo-mineralization at Venise breccia. Also, the timing of hydrothermal circulation and the cooling history for the W-stage deposition was no longer than 7 Ma and 4 Ma for Mo-deposition.

