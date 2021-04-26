Schließen

Термоактивационная спектроскопия композитных полимерных пленок на основе ударопрочного полистирола

Thermoactivational spectroscopy of the high impact polystyrene based composite films

  • С помощью метода токов термостимулированной деполяризации (ТСД) исследованы релаксационные процессы в пленках ударопрочного полистирола (УПС) без наполнителя и с различным содержанием диоксида титана TiO2 (2, 4, 6 об.%). На кривых тока ТСД, полученных для композитных пленок, обнаружено три пика. Первый (α-релаксация) возникает при температуре около 93 °C и соответствует переходу вещества из стеклообразного состояния в высокоэластическое. Второй (ρ-пик) появляется как высокотемпературное плечо α-пика и соответствует процессу высвобождения и движения избыточных носителей заряда. Наличие третьего пика при температуре около 150 ºС характерно только для композитных пленок УПС. Разделение перекрывающихся α- и ρ-пиков проведено методом частичной термоочистки. Последующее применение регуляризующих алгоритмов Тихонова позволило определить энергию активации второго процесcа и сравнить полученное значение с результатом, полученным методом диэлектрической спектроскопии.
  • The relaxation processes in the high impact polystyrene (HIPS) films filled with 2, 4, 6 vol.% of titanium dioxide (TiO2) of the rutile modification have been studied using the thermally stimulated depolarization current (TSDC) technique. Three relaxation processes were observed in the composite HIPS films. The first one (a-relaxation peak) appeared at about 93 degrees C and represented the glass transition. The second peak p was a high-temperature part of the first one and overlapped it. The p peak was caused by the release and subsequent motion of excess charges deposited during the electret preparation or the polarization process. The third peak appeared at about 150 degrees C and occurred only in the spectra of the composite films. The overlapping peaks were separated by the thermal cleaning technique. The subsequent application of the numerical methods (the Tikhonov regularization technique) allowed to determine the activation energy of the second process and to compare the obtained value with the corresponding data on theThe relaxation processes in the high impact polystyrene (HIPS) films filled with 2, 4, 6 vol.% of titanium dioxide (TiO2) of the rutile modification have been studied using the thermally stimulated depolarization current (TSDC) technique. Three relaxation processes were observed in the composite HIPS films. The first one (a-relaxation peak) appeared at about 93 degrees C and represented the glass transition. The second peak p was a high-temperature part of the first one and overlapped it. The p peak was caused by the release and subsequent motion of excess charges deposited during the electret preparation or the polarization process. The third peak appeared at about 150 degrees C and occurred only in the spectra of the composite films. The overlapping peaks were separated by the thermal cleaning technique. The subsequent application of the numerical methods (the Tikhonov regularization technique) allowed to determine the activation energy of the second process and to compare the obtained value with the corresponding data on the dielectric relaxation.show moreshow less

Author details:A. A. Guliakova, Yu. A. Gorokhovatsky, M. F. Galikhanov, Peter FrübingORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.18721/JPM.12401
ISSN:2405-7223
ISSN:2618-8686
ISSN:2304-9782
Title of parent work (English):St. Petersburg Polytechnic University Journal : Physics and Mathematics
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:Russian
Year of first publication:2019
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/04/26
Tag:high impact polystyrene; thermoactivational spectroscopy; titanium dioxide
Volume:12
Issue:4
Page number:8
First page:9
Last Page:16
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, 4.0 International

