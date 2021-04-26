Schließen

Head-Driven Phrase Structure Grammar

  • Head-Driven Phrase Structure Grammar is a constraint-based theory. It uses features and values to model linguistic objects. Values may be complex, e. g. consist of feature values pairs themselves. The paper shows that such feature value pairs together with identity of values and relations between feature values are sufficient to develop a complete linguistic theory including all linguistic levels of description. The paper explains the goals of researchers working in the framework and the way they deal with data and motivate their analyses. The framework is explained with respect to an example sentence that involves the following phenomena: valence, constituent structure, adjunction/modification, raising, case assignment, nonlocal dependencies, relative clauses.

Metadaten
Author details:Stefan Müller, Antonio Machicao y PriemerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/9783110540253-012
ISBN:978-3-11-054025-3
ISBN:978-3-11-053821-2
Title of parent work (English):Current Approaches to Syntax : a comparative handbook
Publisher:De Gruyter Mouton
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/04/26
Volume:3
Page number:43
First page:317
Last Page:359
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik

