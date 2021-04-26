Schließen

Creating a Framework for User-Centered Development and Improvement of Digital Education

  We investigate how the technology acceptance and learning experience of the digital education platform HPI Schul-Cloud (HPI School Cloud) for German secondary school teachers can be improved by proposing a user-centered research and development framework. We highlight the importance of developing digital learning technologies in a user-centered way to take differences in the requirements of educators and students into account. We suggest applying qualitative and quantitative methods to build a solid understanding of a learning platform's users, their needs, requirements, and their context of use. After concept development and idea generation of features and areas of opportunity based on the user research, we emphasize on the application of a multi-attribute utility analysis decision-making framework to prioritize ideas rationally, taking results of user research into account. Afterward, we recommend applying the principle build-learn-iterate to build prototypes in different resolutions while learning from user tests and improving the selected opportunities. Last but not least, we propose an approach for continuous short- and long-term user experience controlling and monitoring, extending existing web- and learning analytics metrics.

Metadaten
Author details:Dominik Bruechner, Jan RenzORCiDGND, Mandy Klingbeil
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1145/3330430.3333644
ISBN:978-1-4503-6804-9
Title of parent work (English):Scale
Publisher:Association for Computing Machinery
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/04/26
Tag:HPI Schul-Cloud; evaluation; learning platform; user experience; user research framework; user-centered design
Page number:4
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

