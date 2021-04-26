Real-time Screen-space Geometry Draping for 3D Digital Terrain Models
- A fundamental task in 3D geovisualization and GIS applications is the visualization of vector data that can represent features such as transportation networks or land use coverage. Mapping or draping vector data represented by geometric primitives (e.g., polylines or polygons) to 3D digital elevation or 3D digital terrain models is a challenging task. We present an interactive GPU-based approach that performs geometry-based draping of vector data on per-frame basis using an image-based representation of a 3D digital elevation or terrain model only.
|Author details:
|Matthias TrappORCiDGND, Jürgen Roland Friedrich DöllnerGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1109/IV.2019.00054
|Title of parent work (English):
|2019 23rd International Conference Information Visualisation (IV)
|Date of first publication:
|2019/08/26
|Tag:
|GPU-based Real-time Rendering; Geometry Draping; Geovisualization
