Interactive Close-Up Rendering for Detail plus Overview Visualization of 3D Digital Terrain Models

  • This paper presents an interactive rendering technique for detail+overview visualization of 3D digital terrain models using interactive close-ups. A close-up is an alternative presentation of input data varying with respect to geometrical scale, mapping, appearance, as well as Level-of-Detail (LOD) and Level-of-Abstraction (LOA) used. The presented 3D close-up approach enables in-situ comparison of multiple Regionof-Interests (ROIs) simultaneously. We describe a GPU-based rendering technique for the image-synthesis of multiple close-ups in real-time.

Author details:Matthias TrappORCiDGND, Jürgen Roland Friedrich DöllnerGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/IV.2019.00053
ISBN:978-1-7281-2838-2
ISBN:978-1-7281-2839-9
ISSN:2375-0138
ISSN:1550-6037
Title of parent work (English):2019 23rd International Conference Information Visualisation (IV)
Publisher:Inst. of Electr. and Electronics Engineers
Place of publishing:Los Alamitos
Editor(s):E Ursyn Banissi
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/08/26
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/04/26
Tag:Close-Up; Coordinated and Multiple Views; Detail plus Overview; Terrain Visualization
Page number:6
First page:275
Last Page:280
Funding institution:Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), Germany, within the InnoProfile Transfer research group "4DnDVis"Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF)
Organizational units:An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

