Interactive Close-Up Rendering for Detail plus Overview Visualization of 3D Digital Terrain Models
- This paper presents an interactive rendering technique for detail+overview visualization of 3D digital terrain models using interactive close-ups. A close-up is an alternative presentation of input data varying with respect to geometrical scale, mapping, appearance, as well as Level-of-Detail (LOD) and Level-of-Abstraction (LOA) used. The presented 3D close-up approach enables in-situ comparison of multiple Regionof-Interests (ROIs) simultaneously. We describe a GPU-based rendering technique for the image-synthesis of multiple close-ups in real-time.
Title of parent work (English):
|2019 23rd International Conference Information Visualisation (IV)
Date of first publication:
|2019/08/26
Tag:
|Close-Up; Coordinated and Multiple Views; Detail plus Overview; Terrain Visualization
