Semantic-driven Visualization Techniques for Interactive Exploration of 3D Indoor Models

Metadaten
|Author details:
|Alessandro Florio, Matthias TrappORCiDGND, Jürgen Roland Friedrich DöllnerGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1109/IV.2019.00014
|ISBN:
|978-1-7281-2838-2
|ISBN:
|978-1-7281-2839-9
|ISSN:
|2375-0138
|ISSN:
|1550-6037
|Title of parent work (English):
|2019 23rd International Conference Information Visualisation (IV)
|Publisher:
|Inst. of Electr. and Electronics Engineers
|Place of publishing:
|Los Alamitos
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2019/08/26
|Completion year:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/04/26
|Tag:
|BIM; Building Information Models; IFC; Industry Foundation Classes; Interactive Visualization; Real-time Rendering
|Page number:
|6
|First page:
|25
|Last Page:
|30
|Funding institution:
|Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), Germany, within the InnoProfile Transfer research group "4DnDVis"Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF)
|Organizational units:
|An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|Peer review:
|Referiert