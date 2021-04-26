Schließen

Semantic-driven Visualization Techniques for Interactive Exploration of 3D Indoor Models

  • The availability of detailed virtual 3D building models including representations of indoor elements, allows for a wide number of applications requiring effective exploration and navigation functionality. Depending on the application context, users should be enabled to focus on specific Objects-of-Interests (OOIs) or important building elements. This requires approaches to filtering building parts as well as techniques to visualize important building objects and their relations. For it, this paper explores the application and combination of interactive rendering techniques as well as their semanticallydriven configuration in the context of 3D indoor models.

