Bridging the Gap

  • The recent restructuring of the electricity grid (i.e., smart grid) introduces a number of challenges for today's large-scale computing systems. To operate reliable and efficient, computing systems must adhere not only to technical limits (i.e., thermal constraints) but they must also reduce operating costs, for example, by increasing their energy efficiency. Efforts to improve the energy efficiency, however, are often hampered by inflexible software components that hardly adapt to underlying hardware characteristics. In this paper, we propose an approach to bridge the gap between inflexible software and heterogeneous hardware architectures. Our proposal introduces adaptive software components that dynamically adapt to heterogeneous processing units (i.e., accelerators) during runtime to improve the energy efficiency of computing systems.

Author details:Benedict Herzog, Timo HönigGND, Wolfgang Schröder-PreikschatGND, Max PlauthORCiDGND, Sven Köhler, Andreas PolzeGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1145/3307772.3330176
Subtitle (English):Energy-efficient Execution of Software Workloads on Heterogeneous Hardware Components
