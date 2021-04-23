Olive Oil, Anointing, Ecstasy, and Ecology
|Author details:
|Jonathan SchorschORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1163/9789004405950_012
|ISBN:
|978-90-04-40595-0
|ISBN:
|978-90-04-40092-4
|ISSN:
|1388-2074
|Title of parent work (English):
|Ritual Dynamics in Jewish and Christian Contexts : Between Bible and Liturgy
|Publisher:
|Brill
|Place of publishing:
|Leiden
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2019/07/18
|Completion year:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/04/23
|Volume:
|34
|Page number:
|22
|First page:
|215
|Last Page:
|236
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Studien und Religionswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
|Peer review:
|Referiert