Monte-Carlo simulations of light transport in dense materials

  • Monte-Carlo calculations are carried out to simulate the light transport in dense materials. Focus lies on the calculation of diffuse light transmission through films of scattering and absorbing media considering additionally the effect of dependent scattering. Different influences like interaction type between particles, particle size, composition etc. can be studied by this program. Simulations in this study show major influences on the diffuse transmission. Further simulations are carried out to model a sunscreen film and study best compositions of this film and will be presented.

Author details:Lena BresselGND, Bernd HerzogGND, Oliver ReichGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1117/12.2527076
ISBN:978-1-5106-2841-0
ISBN:978-1-5106-2842-7
ISSN:0277-786X
ISSN:1996-756X
Title of parent work (English):Diffuse Optical Spectroscopy and Imaging
Subtitle (English):dependent scattering and influence on sunscreen formulations
Publisher:SPIE
Place of publishing:Bellingham
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/04/23
Tag:Monte-Carlo simulations; dependent scattering; high concentrations; light scattering; sunscreen
Volume:11074
Page number:3
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

