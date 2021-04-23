Monte-Carlo simulations of light transport in dense materials
- Monte-Carlo calculations are carried out to simulate the light transport in dense materials. Focus lies on the calculation of diffuse light transmission through films of scattering and absorbing media considering additionally the effect of dependent scattering. Different influences like interaction type between particles, particle size, composition etc. can be studied by this program. Simulations in this study show major influences on the diffuse transmission. Further simulations are carried out to model a sunscreen film and study best compositions of this film and will be presented.
|Author details:
|Lena BresselGND, Bernd HerzogGND, Oliver ReichGND
